BRIEF-Richemont's de Quercize stepping down at Cartier, to be chair of Richemont France
November 6, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Richemont's de Quercize stepping down at Cartier, to be chair of Richemont France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Richemont

* Says succeeding de quercize as chief executive officer of Cartier will be Cyrille Vigneron, now the president of LVMH Japan

* Says Stanislas de Quercize has requested that he be allowed to step down for personal reasons

* Says Stanislas de Quercize, the chief executive officer of cartier, has requested that he be allowed to step down Cartier

* Says de Quercize will remain as a group executive taking over as chair of Richemont France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

