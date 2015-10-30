FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schneider Electric to sell Juno Lighting to Acuity Brands
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schneider Electric to sell Juno Lighting to Acuity Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric :

* Schneider Electric reaches an agreement to sell Juno Lighting to Acuity Brands

* Terms of agreement reflect a cash purchase price totaling approximately $385 million (about 350 million euros), implying a multiple of c. 12.0x Juno’s EBITDA 2014

* Transaction would generate a capital loss/ impairment of up to $300 million (about 270 million euros)

* Such loss/impairment would be excluded from basis of calculation for Schneider Electric’s 2015 dividend

* Says the sold business generated revenues of $230 million and an EBITDA of $32 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.