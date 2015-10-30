FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Taaleritehdas subscribes convertibles in Sotkamo Silver for EUR 1.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Taaleritehdas subscribes convertibles in Sotkamo Silver for EUR 1.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sotkamo Silver AB :

* Taaleritehdas’ subsidiary Taaleritehtaan Sijoitustehdas Oy has subscribed for 2,064,319 convertibles issued by the Company for a total amount of 14,161,228.34 Swedish crowns (1,5 million euros)

* Each convertible with a par value of 6.86 crowns

* Convertible loan is due March 31, 2017, to extent that conversion has not taken place prior to that date, or company has not repaid loan as an early repayment Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.