BRIEF-Standard Bank updates on FRCN notification relating to Stanbic IBTC
October 30, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Bank updates on FRCN notification relating to Stanbic IBTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd

* In context of co, potential financial effect of FRC Nigeria notification relating to Stanbic IBTC is not material

* Legal advice has been received that both FRCN’s notification, and an associated purported FRCN fine against Stanbic IBTC of NGN 1 billion

* Standard Bank group fully supports stanbic IBTC in its response to frcn

* Both Stanbic IBTC and group remain in close contact with relevant banking regulators. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
