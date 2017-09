Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus :

* Q3 net interest income 89.0 million Norwegian crowns ($10.38 million) versus 74.1 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net income 39.8 million crowns versus 79.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 reversal of loan losses 14,000 crowns versus loan losses 8.0 million crowns year ago

* Expects losses in 2015 to be lower than in the last 3 years Source text for Eikon:

