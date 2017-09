Oct 30 (Reuters) - CPU Softwarehouse AG :

* H1 group sales up at 2.9 million euros ($3.19 million)(previous year: 2.8 million euros)

* H1 EBIT loss 34,000 euros (previous year: loss 249,000 euros)

* Expects group sales for the full year 2015 on previous year's level (around 6 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/1Wnsnme Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)