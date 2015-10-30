FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Talktalk says extent of data accessed is significantly less than originally suspected
October 30, 2015

BRIEF-Talktalk says extent of data accessed is significantly less than originally suspected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Talktalk Telecom Group Plc

* Update on cyber attack

* Our investigation continues, but we now know extent of data accessed is significantly less than originally suspected

* Since cyber attack on our website on Wednesday Oct. 21, 2015, we have been working to establish what happened and, importantly, understand extent of any individual customer data stolen during this attack

* Credit and debit card details cannot be used for financial transactions

* We also encourage all our customers to take up free 12 months of credit monitoring alerts with Noddle

* Metropolitan police cyber crime unit’s criminal investigation is ongoing, and we continue to assist them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

