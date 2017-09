Oct 30 (Reuters) - Athena IT-Group A/S :

* Helge Munk Holding APS related to Athena IT chairman Helge Munk buys 80,325 shares for a total value of 1,004,063 Danish crowns ($148,479.51) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7623 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)