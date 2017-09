Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Q3 consolidated EBITDA amounted to 2.1 million euros ($2.32 million), increasing by 24 pct as compared to same period last year

* Q3 net profit 1.2 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 sales (only subsidiaries) 12.1 million euros versus 11.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)