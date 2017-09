Oct 30 (Reuters) - Apranga APB

* Q3 EBITDA 5.8 million euros ($6.41 million), down 7.8 pct versus year ago

* Says Q3 unaudited consolidated profit before income tax amounted to 4.4 million euros comparing to 4.9 million euros in Q3 2014

* Q3 net sales 43.1 million euros versus 40.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 profit for period 3.7 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9042 euros)