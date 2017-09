Oct 30 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG :

* Successfully completes placement of convertible bonds and increases issue amount to 25 million Swiss francs ($25.34 million) due to strong demand

* Coupon was fixed at 2.375 pct and conversion price amounts to 104.50 Swiss francs

