BRIEF-Globo says main creditor still considering its position
October 30, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Globo Plc

* Continues to work with relevant parties to seek to establish current financial position of company and is aware that various payments are due to be made in coming weeks

* Main creditor is still considering its position

* Has received a letter from its main creditor in which it states that it is aware that one or more events of default have occurred

* RBC Europe limited has today resigned as nominated adviser and broker to company with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

