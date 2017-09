Oct 30 (Reuters) - City Service SE :

* Says Estonian Financial Supervision Authority approved prospectus of admission of 31.6 million ordinary shares of City Service SE to trading on Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Approved prospectus does not foresee public offering of company’s shares, and is designated solely for purpose of admission of all outstanding its shares to trading on WSE

