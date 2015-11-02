FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tigenix SEPCELL project receives 5.4 mln euro EU grant
November 2, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tigenix SEPCELL project receives 5.4 mln euro EU grant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Announces that the SEPCELL project has been awarded a 5.4 million euros ($5.96 million) grant from the European Commission under Horizon 2020, the European Union’s framework programme for research and innovation

* Says to have received the grant to conduct a clinical Phase Ib/IIa trial of Cx611 in patients with severe sepsis secondary to severe community-acquired pneumonia (sCAP) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

