BRIEF-Elma Extends private placement prematurely
November 2, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elma Extends private placement prematurely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG :

* Has prematurely extended the private placement closed in July 2012 from a group of private investors in the amount of 10 million Swiss francs ($10.13 million) for another period of five years

* New terms and conditions of the subordinated loan stipulate a maturity until 2022 and an interest rate of 2.5 pct as from July 2017, the other conditions remain unchanged Source text: bit.ly/1klpypy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

