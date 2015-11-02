FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nedbank says net interest income for nine months ended 30 Sept up 3.7 pct
November 2, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nedbank says net interest income for nine months ended 30 Sept up 3.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd

* jse: ned - third quarter 2015 trading update

* Net interest income for nine months ended 30 september 2015 increased 3.7 pct to 17.68 bln rand (Q3 2014: 17.04 bln rand)

* Q3 net interest margin narrowed to 3.32 pct (q3 2014: 3.53 pct)

* Q3 non-interest revenue increased 7.6 pct to 15.61 bln rand (Q3 2014: 14.51 bln rand)

* Financial guidance for organic growth in dheps in 2015 to be greater than nominal gdp growth remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
