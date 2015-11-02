BRIEF-Evolva Holding completes Roquette collaboration

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* Successfully completes Roquette collaboration, triggering a fourth milestone payment

* Project focused on an ingredient with important applications in food products

* Is entitled to a final payment within next few weeks, based on value added by Evolva’s production route

* Payment amounts to 1.2 million Swiss francs ($1.22 million) and has no impact on financial outlook for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9862 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)