Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc :

* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before tax of 506.9 million naira versus 672.1 million naira last year

* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2015 gross premiums written of 6 billion naira versus 6.25 billion naira last yera Source: bit.ly/1M698Zj Further company coverage: