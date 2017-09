Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* Q3 revenues increased by 10 pct to 41.3 million euros ($45.55 million)

* Operating earnings (EBIT) increased by 70 pct to 1.4 million euros

* 9-month net earnings after tax amounted to 5.0 million euros versus 5.8 million euros year ago

* Continues to expect a satisfactory business performance and good results in fiscal year 2015