BRIEF-Quindell says to pursue a two stage distribution of 100p/shr
November 2, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell says to pursue a two stage distribution of 100p/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Board of directors of Quindell Plc has decided to pursue a two stage distribution of 100 pence per share

* Initial, court approved, capital repayment to shareholders of 90 pence per share

* Expects to seek court approval for this to be made to shareholders in December 2015 at a total cost of approximately 415 mln stg

* Confirms that there have been no material changes to value of company’s assets, nor its actual or prospective, contingent creditors since previously detailed to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
