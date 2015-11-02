BRIEF-Hikma lowers full-year revenue guidance for generics business

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Performing well across most of businesses YTD particularly in our injectables business and in our MENA markets

* Trading in our generics business is currently below our expectations

* Lowering guidance for generics business to revenues of around $150 million, down from previous range of $175 to $200 million

* Due to a favourable product mix and good cost control, we expect to achieve a strong adjusted operating margin in second half of year in injectables

* We are positive in our injectables revenue outlook for 2015 and beyond

* Over longer-term, we are confident in our ability to continue to drive strong growth