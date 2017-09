BRIEF-Applus 9-month adjusted revenue rises to 1.29 billion euros

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Applus Services SA :

* 9-month adjusted revenue 1.29 billion euros ($1.42 billion)versus 1.20 billion euros year ago

* 9-month adjusted operating result 123.3 million euros versus 117.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month pre-tax profit 106.0 million euros versus 92.7 million euros year ago

* Net debt at end of Sept. at 719.4 million euros

* Says positive reported revenue growth is expected for full year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)