BRIEF-ZetaDisplay signs frame agreement with bakery and restaurant chain in Finland

* ZetaDisplay Finland has signed a framework agreement with a bakery and restaurant chain in Finland regarding ZetaDisplay’s media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing
* The agreement covers the delivery of digital systems, content production and ZetaDisplay’s media platform ZetaPortal with which the customer can update the content of media for all of their locations
* The agreement covers all customer bakery shops and cafes in 19 countries and their 1,100 restaurants in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway
* Installation has begun
