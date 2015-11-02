FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ZetaDisplay signs frame agreement with bakery and restaurant chain in Finland
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
November 2, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ZetaDisplay signs frame agreement with bakery and restaurant chain in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB :

* ZetaDisplay Finland has signed a framework agreement with a bakery and restaurant chain in Finland regarding ZetaDisplay’s media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing

* The agreement covers the delivery of digital systems, content production and ZetaDisplay’s media platform ZetaPortal with which the customer can update the content of media for all of their locations

* The agreement covers all customer bakery shops and cafes in 19 countries and their 1,100 restaurants in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway

* Installation has begun

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.