BRIEF-Sportech says hearing of its appeal in 97 mln stg VAT repayment claim delayed
#Casinos & Gaming
November 2, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sportech says hearing of its appeal in 97 mln stg VAT repayment claim delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sportech Plc ”

* Update - VAT repayment claim - Sportech advised of delay to hearing date

* Hearing of its appeal to court of appeal, in relation to 97 million stg VAT repayment claim on “Spot the Ball” game, due to be heard this week, has been delayed due to a lack of judicial availability

* Court of appeal will now schedule a new hearing date and group will provide shareholders with an update accordingly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
