Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Decides to reorganize APTEKA-A.v.e LLC by merging it with Apteka 36.6

* Decides to reorganize APTEKA-A.v.e-1 LLC by merging it with Apteka 36.6 Source text: bit.ly/1klVb2e , bit.ly/1Pg2sMP

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)