BRIEF-Ilkka Yhtyma Q3 oper profit up at EUR 3.7 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 9.7 million euros ($10.70 million) versus 9.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 3.7 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* Sees 2015 operating profit from its own operations, ex-items and share of Alma Media’s and other associated companies’ results to decline somewhat from 2014

* 2015 operating profit to decline due to the weaker-than-expected trend in advertising income

* 2015 net sales of Ilkka-Yhtymä Group are estimated to remain almost at 2014 level

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)