FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ilkka Yhtyma Q3 oper profit up at EUR 3.7 million
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 2, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ilkka Yhtyma Q3 oper profit up at EUR 3.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 9.7 million euros ($10.70 million) versus 9.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 3.7 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* Sees 2015 operating profit from its own operations, ex-items and share of Alma Media’s and other associated companies’ results to decline somewhat from 2014

* 2015 operating profit to decline due to the weaker-than-expected trend in advertising income

* 2015 net sales of Ilkka-Yhtymä Group are estimated to remain almost at 2014 level

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.