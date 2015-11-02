FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gaia seeks to raise at least 500 mln rand via IPO
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 1:34 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gaia seeks to raise at least 500 mln rand via IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gaia Infrastructure Capital Ltd:

* Intends to list Gaia on main board of JSE as a special purpose acquisition company

* Intends to raise a minimum of 500 mln rand by way of offer to limited number of specifically selected and invited investors in South Africa

* Raising by way of private placement to subscribe for ordinary shares with no par value in co at a price of R10 per private placement share

* Granted a listing of all its ordinary shares on JSE with effect from commencement of trade on Nov. 12, subject to co raising the minimum amount

* Board does not intend to declare any dividends prior to completion of an acquisition of viable assets Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
