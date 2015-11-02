FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Flybe says redeploys remaining surplus Embraer E195 aircrafts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Flybe Group Plc

* Flybe announces completion of Project Blackbird, with redeployment of all remaining surplus jet aircraft

* Resolved its last major legacy issue through redeployment of all its remaining surplus Embraer E195 aircraft, thereby bringing Project Blackbird to a close

* Currently anticipate that financial cost of resolving remaining E195s will be 20 mln stg this year, reducing to around 10 mln stg next year, and then to 6 mln stg year after and 4 mln stg in following year

* Completion of Project Blackbird delivers a 40 mln stg mitigation versus Flybe’s previously indicated obligation of 80 mln stg over remaining term of aircraft leases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

