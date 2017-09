Nov 2 (Reuters) - Groupe Entreprendre SA :

* Reports H1 net income of 353,000 euros ($389,288) compared to 86,000 euros a year ago, a 312 percent growth

* H1 operating income rises by 376 percent to 896,000 euros

* H1 revenue is 8.5 million euros compared to 8.0 million euros a year ago

* Says is confident in growth and profitability over full year 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)