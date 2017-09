Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Voluntary announcement: acquisition of business assets of Alibaba Foods Holdings Proprietary Ltd

* Purchase consideration payable by Rhodes Food to Alibaba is R42,000,000

* Effective date of acquisition is Feb. 1, 2016