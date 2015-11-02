FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JCE and Tequity makes recommended bid for Sweden's Cybercom
#IT Services & Consulting
November 2, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JCE and Tequity makes recommended bid for Sweden's Cybercom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cybercom

* Says board of directors of Cybercom unanimously recommends Cybercom’s shareholders to accept JCE Group’s and Tequity’s public takeover offer

* Cybercom says bidder offers a cash consideration of SEK 3.00 per share in Cybercom

* Says offer represents a premium of 30.4 percent to closing price of SEK 2.30 of Cybercom share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 30 october 2015

* Cybercom says JCE Group aktiebolag och Tequity AB, through jointly owned company Viltor AB together with related parties holding approximately 45.2 percent in Cybercom, has made a public takeover offer to shareholders of Cybercom

* Cybercom says total value of offer, based on approximately 54.8 percent of shares in cybercom which are not held by bidder and its related parties, amounts to approximately SEK 297 million Source text: [here ] Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

