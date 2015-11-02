FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banimmo's CEO Christian Terlinden to end his function
November 2, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banimmo's CEO Christian Terlinden to end his function

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA :

* Says its Board of directors and CEO Christian Terlinden decided by mutual consent that Christian Terlinden function as CEO will be terminated

* Alain Chaussard, director of the company and also CEO of Affine (reference shareholder of Banimmo), has been appointed CEO

* Alain Chaussard will assure as such the presidency of the executive committee, until the appointment of the future CEO whose recruitment will soon be launched Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

