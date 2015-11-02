BRIEF-Selvita signs deal for R&D financing and cooperation with Merck

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Selvita SA :

* Germany-based Merck KGaA (Merck) to cooperate and finance company’s research and development works

* Estimates that over period of three years revenue from R&D financing will reach 4.4 million euros ($4.9 million)

* Works will concern new therapeutic concepts in area of oncology

* Under terms of the agreement, Merck will obtain exclusive license to jointly developed intellectual property