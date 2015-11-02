FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Selvita signs deal for R&D financing and cooperation with Merck
November 2, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Selvita signs deal for R&D financing and cooperation with Merck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Selvita SA :

* Germany-based Merck KGaA (Merck) to cooperate and finance company’s research and development works

* Estimates that over period of three years revenue from R&D financing will reach 4.4 million euros ($4.9 million)

* Works will concern new therapeutic concepts in area of oncology

* Under terms of the agreement, Merck will obtain exclusive license to jointly developed intellectual property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

