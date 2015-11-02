FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Basware and Arrowgrass Capital Partners introduce Virtaus
November 2, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Basware and Arrowgrass Capital Partners introduce Virtaus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj

* Basware and Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP introduce a new company for immediate access to short-term working capital

* New co launched, Virtaus, is a provider of smart financing for today’s digital and networked economy, providing businesses of all sizes with online and immediate access to short-term working capital

* Virtaus is a joint venture between two companies, and is based in United Kingdom

* Parties announced signing of an agreement to jointly develop Basware Advance and to connect businesses with the financing engine now called Virtaus in March 2015

* Advance will be available initially in the UK in early 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1KSVAyw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

