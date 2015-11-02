FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paperchase secures 50 mln stg refinancing package
November 2, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Paperchase secures 50 mln stg refinancing package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Paperchase:

* Secures 50 mln stg refinancing package to boost growth

* The financing package includes a 32 mln stg six-year term loan from direct lending fund Permira Credit Solutions II and 18 mln stg of capex, revolving credit and ancillary facilities from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking

* Paperchase will remain under the ownership of Primary Capital, and existing management led by Chief Executive Timothy Melgund

* Primary and management were advised by PwC Debt & Capital Advisory (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

