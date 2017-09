Nov 2 (Reuters) - Delko SA :

* Acquires Doktor Leks SA for 17.2 million zlotys ($4.5 million)

* Assumes that the acquisition will increase its annual consolidated revenue by 44 million zlotys

* Doktor Leks sells cosmetics and cleaning products in Poland

* The acquired company also holds 100 pct of Delko Esta Sp. z o.o.