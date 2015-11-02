FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trainers' House to offer new shares to restructuring creditors
#Software
November 2, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Trainers' House to offer new shares to restructuring creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Trainers’ House Oyj :

* Board of directors has made a decision on the directed share issue

* Subscription price for each share is 0.08 euro and it shall be paid in full by setting-off restructuring debts of company

* In directed issue, maximum number of company’s new shares to be issued is 42,730,860

* New shares will be offered to restructuring creditors of company in deviation from shareholders’ pre-emptive rights

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

