BRIEF-Icade announces acquisition of portfolio of 16 private hospitals

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Announces the acquisition by Icade Santé of a portfolio of 16 private hospitals for a total of 606 million euros ($667.69 million) as part of the merger of Vedici and Vitalia

* On top of 16 MSO (Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics) hospital portfolio, a 17th asset is due to be bought by the end of 2015 for 45 million euros

* Icade Santé holds a right of first offer over 5 further private hospitals, which may be exercised in 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1MCvfwa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)