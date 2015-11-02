FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Icade announces acquisition of portfolio of 16 private hospitals
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Icade announces acquisition of portfolio of 16 private hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Announces the acquisition by Icade Santé of a portfolio of 16 private hospitals for a total of 606 million euros ($667.69 million) as part of the merger of Vedici and Vitalia

* On top of 16 MSO (Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics) hospital portfolio, a 17th asset is due to be bought by the end of 2015 for 45 million euros

* Icade Santé holds a right of first offer over 5 further private hospitals, which may be exercised in 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1MCvfwa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

