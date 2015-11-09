BRIEF-Poland's PKO to consider dividend of up to 50 pct of net profit

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA

* Poland’s biggest bank by assets, PKO BP, could consider paying out up to half of its annual profits as dividend, the bank’s CFO, Bartosz Drabikowski, said on Monday.

* “We could consider a dividend of up to 50 percent of net profit”, Bartosz Drabikowski said at a conference, without providing reference to the potential pay-out date.

* The bank’s chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told the conference that he expected the fourth-quarter net profit to rise compared to the third quarter result, excluding potential one-off events.

* Earlier on Monday, the state-controlled lender reported a third-quarter net profit of 815 million zloty. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)