FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's PKO to consider dividend of up to 50 pct of net profit
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's PKO to consider dividend of up to 50 pct of net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA

* Poland’s biggest bank by assets, PKO BP, could consider paying out up to half of its annual profits as dividend, the bank’s CFO, Bartosz Drabikowski, said on Monday.

* “We could consider a dividend of up to 50 percent of net profit”, Bartosz Drabikowski said at a conference, without providing reference to the potential pay-out date.

* The bank’s chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told the conference that he expected the fourth-quarter net profit to rise compared to the third quarter result, excluding potential one-off events.

* Earlier on Monday, the state-controlled lender reported a third-quarter net profit of 815 million zloty. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.