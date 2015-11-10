FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's Pekao says bank tax could cut net profit by 20 pct
November 10, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's Pekao says bank tax could cut net profit by 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA

* The chief executive of Poland’s Bank Pekao, Luigi Lovaglio, said on Tuesday that each 10 basis points of a planned bank tax on assets would reduce the bank’s net profit by 5 percent.

* The conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which won the October elections, has presented plans of a bank levy amounting to 0.39-percent of lenders’ assets.

* Lovaglio said that it is not possible that Italy’s Unicredit sells Bank Pekao. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
