BRIEF-Pekao CEO says could consider buying bank with no CHF portfolio

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA :

* The chief executive of Unicredit’s Polish unit, Bank Pekao, said on Tuesday he could be interested in buying a bank that did not have a portfolio of Swiss-franc denominated loans on its book.

* Luigi Lovaglio gave his reply to questions concerning the current sale of GE’s Bank BPH and Raiffeisen’s Raifeisen Polbank.

* “A bank with no Swiss franc-denominated loan portfolio could be of interest to us,” Lovaglio said.

* Lovaglio also said he expected bank sector combined net profit to fall next year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)