FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tornos Holding 9-month down 6.7 pct at CHF 117.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 3, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tornos Holding 9-month down 6.7 pct at CHF 117.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG :

* 9-month EBIT amounts to -1.9 million Swiss francs (2014: 0.8 million Swiss francs)

* Net sales (at the end of nine months) amounted to 117.9 million francs, corresponding to a decrease of 6.7 pct or 8.4 million francs compared with the prior-year period

* 9-month net result came to -3.45 million francs (prior-year period: 1.4 million francs)

* Provided that certain major customer projects can be completed on schedule by the end of the year, Tornos expects the 2015 operational result (EBIT) to be balanced Source text: bit.ly/1WsRhWG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.