BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum Q3 operating profit at EUR 15.3 mln, up 38.5 pct
November 3, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum Q3 operating profit at EUR 15.3 mln, up 38.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum :

* 9-month sales increase of 14.4 percent at 339.0 million euros ($373.51 million)

* 9-month EBIT 44.6 percent higher than previous year at 45.7 million euros

* 9-month net income at 31.8 million euros, up 49.1 percent

* Q3 operating profit 15.3 million euros, up 38.5 percent

* Q3 net income 10.6 million euros, up 43.3 percent

* Q3 sales 114.5 million euros, up 16.5 percent

* Confirms outlook for FY 2015 with sales expected within a range of 430 - 450 million euros and a noticeable increase in operating profit and of the EBIT margin compared to the prior year

* Reuters poll average for Pfeiffer Vacuum Q3 sales was 115 million euros, operating profit 14.6 million euros, net profit after min. 9.93 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

