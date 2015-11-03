FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Precise Biometrics posts Q3 profit on strong fingerprint technology demand
November 3, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Precise Biometrics posts Q3 profit on strong fingerprint technology demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics

* Says Group operating profit (EBITDA) is expected to increase to 4.4 million SEK for Q3 (-4.7 million in Q2 of 2015)

* Says sales is developing faster than anticipated and the company’s previously announced goal of a positive result for the fourth quarter 2015 at EBITDA level was achieved already in the third quarter EBITDA level was achieved already in the third quarter

* Says consolidated net sales increased to 18.3 million SEK, an improvement of 82 % compared to previous quarter.

* Group net profit increased to 3.0 million SEK (-7.9 million in the second quarter) Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

