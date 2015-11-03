REFILE-BRIEF-UK's JLT says Q3 trading in line despite challenges

(Refiles to clarify detail on businesses in paragraph three)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Risk and insurance businesses continued to trade in line with our expectations despite ongoing challenges of a weak insurance and reinsurance rating environment and falling levels of capital investment by corporates, particularly in the energy and mining sectors in the wake of declining commodity prices.

* We anticipate that full year revenues in UK employee benefits business will reduce by a mid to high single digit percentage on 2014 and trading profit (in pounds million) will be in low to mid-teens.

* We anticipate that the risk and insurance businesses will report full year trading margins above those of prior year.

* We anticipate full year organic revenue growth of our risk and insurance businesses to be in line with historical levels