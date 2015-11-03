FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Just Eat says on track to meet FY expectations
November 3, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Just Eat says on track to meet FY expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc

* Accelerated uk order growth of 50% year-on-year (h1 2015: 49%)

* More than 74% (h1 2015: 69%) of uk orders in q3 were made via mobile devices, of which more than 41% were by app (h1 2015: 38%)

* Increases its revenue expectations for full year to slightly above £240 million, up from £230 million guidance issued in august

* Ebitda for full year remains on track and in line with current expectations

* Management increases its revenue expectations for full year to slightly above £240 million

* Ebitda for full year remains on track and in line with current expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

