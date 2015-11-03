FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thinfilm and Ypsomed to deliver new generation of 'smart' medical injection devices
November 3, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thinfilm and Ypsomed to deliver new generation of 'smart' medical injection devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Says Thinfilm and Ypsomed to deliver new generation of ‘smart’ medical injection devices

* Will collaborate to incorporate Thinfilm’s NFC OpenSense technology in the YpsoMate autoinjector as means of improving patient self-care compliance

* YpsoMate autoinjectors are disposable 2-step injection systems that house pre-filled glass or polymer syringes, and are triggered by push-on-skin activation

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

