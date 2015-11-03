FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNP AG and Helios Clinics agree on strategic partnership
November 3, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SNP AG and Helios Clinics agree on strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* SNP AG and HELIOS clinics agree on a strategic partnership

* Helios to use SNP software transformation backbone to consolidate IT systems

* Standard adaptation of system landscapes reinforces growth strategy at Helios

* Focus of agreement is for Helios to use SNP software transformation backbone for consolidating it landscape, which has become complex due to growth strategy in recent years

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
