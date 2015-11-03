BRIEF-Imperial Holding sees single digit revenue growth for year to June 2016

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings Ltd :

* For logistics Africa, expect real growth in revenue and subdued growth in operating profit in 2016

* At this stage for we therefore anticipate single digit revenue growth and no operating profit growth in continuing operations for year to June 2016

* Expect revenue growth in logistics international division but decline in operating profit in the unit in Euros in 2016, due to strategic disposals

* Imperial’s performance for 3 months to September was well ahead of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)