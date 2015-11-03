FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding 9-month sales up 1.2 pct at CHF 270 mln
November 3, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding 9-month sales up 1.2 pct at CHF 270 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG :

* During the first nine months of 2015, orders in the amount of 230 million Swiss francs ($233.01 million) have been won, which is 14 pct less than in the same period of last year

* Sales in the first three quarters of 2015 are 270 million francs, topped the year-ago figure by 1.2 pct

* Order backlog for new machines stood at 229 million francs as of Sept. 30, an increase of 4.1 pct compared to the end of June

* 9-month net income amounted to 5.5 million francs (9.4 million francs in the prior-year period)

* 9-month operating profit (EBIT) came in at 9.5 million francs (13.0 million francs in the prior-year period)

* Expects local order intake for 2015 as a whole to be lower than the reported figure for 2014

* Sees FY 2015 sales in local currency almost unchanged compared to the previous year

* Sees FY 2015 operating margin lower than in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1N9Uz7b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
